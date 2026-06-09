Adolf Hitler and the Army of Humanity Video Series
Feel free to download and share these videos. I do not know who produced these videos. I would like to be able to give due credit so if anyone knows the creator please let me know.
The Adolf Hitler & Army of Humanity Series
Afghanistan
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity--Afghanistan:8
Africa
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-humanity---Africa:5
Algeria
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Algeria:8
America
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-HumanityTgsnt-America:8
American NS
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/American-National-SocialismFrederick-Wilhelm-Kaltenbach:b
Belgium (Walloon)
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Leon-Degrelle---The-Walloonian-Waffen-SS:9
Brazil
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Brazil:d
Brittany
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Brittany:f
Canda
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Canada:a
Caucasus Mountains
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Caucacus-Mountains:b
Chile
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity--Chile:a
China
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity---China:8
Egypt
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Egypt:1
Finland
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Finland:8
France
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity---France:1
Georgia
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Georgia:7
Greece
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Greece:6
Iceland
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Iceland:c
India
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---India:d:
Ireland
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Ireland:e
Japan
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity---Japan:1
Lebanon
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Lebanon:d
Mongolia
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Mongolia:2
Palestine
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Palestine:d
Portugal
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Portugal:2
Romania
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Romania:7
South Africa
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---South-Africa:7
Spain
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Spain:b
Thailand
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Thailand:a
Turkmenistan
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Turkmenistan:1
Weissruthenien
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Belarus:5
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