Feel free to download and share these videos. I do not know who produced these videos. I would like to be able to give due credit so if anyone knows the creator please let me know.

The Adolf Hitler & Army of Humanity Series



Afghanistan

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity--Afghanistan:8



Africa

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-humanity---Africa:5



Algeria

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Algeria:8



America

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-HumanityTgsnt-America:8



American NS

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/American-National-SocialismFrederick-Wilhelm-Kaltenbach:b



Belgium (Walloon)

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Leon-Degrelle---The-Walloonian-Waffen-SS:9



Brazil

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Brazil:d



Brittany

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Brittany:f



Canda

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Canada:a



Caucasus Mountains

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Caucacus-Mountains:b



Chile

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity--Chile:a



China

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity---China:8



Egypt

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Egypt:1



Finland

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Finland:8



France

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity---France:1



Georgia

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Georgia:7



Greece

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Greece:6



Iceland

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Iceland:c



India

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---India:d:



Ireland

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Ireland:e



Japan

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---army-of-humanity---Japan:1



Lebanon

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Lebanon:d



Mongolia

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Mongolia:2



Palestine

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Palestine:d



Portugal

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Portugal:2



Romania

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Romania:7



South Africa

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---South-Africa:7



Spain

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity--Spain:b



Thailand

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Thailand:a



Turkmenistan

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-Of-Humanity---Turkmenistan:1



Weissruthenien

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Army-of-Humanity---Belarus:5

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