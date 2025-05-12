In his first official speech as Chancellor of the Reich, he announced, besides other measures aimed at promoting motorisation, the commencement of a plan for the large-scale construction of roads.

Adolf Hitler And His Roads

By Inspector General Doctor of Engineering Fritz Todt

Those who have come to know the Leader as a statesman, as an orator, as the Leader of the Movement and in his other capacities noted in the previous essays of this book, will, on reading the title of this essay, be faced with the question: Does this statesman, this politician, the Head Of State Of The German Reich in this eventful time, really have such a personal interest and the time required to become personally involved in such an abstract and technical concern as road construction? The following paragraphs have been written to portray The Leader’s attachment to his roads.

THE IDEA

As long ago as his time in the Landsberg Fortress, the Leader spoke about the necessity and his intention one day to have roads built which would fully meet the technical requirements of the motor vehicle and which would connect the individual Districts of Germany with each other. In the 14 years of his political struggle, the Leader has used the motor vehicle almost exclusively in his travels, and thereby has come to know the German country roads between the north and the south, the east and the west. People have never ceased to be amazed at how well the Leader knows whole stretches of road, their features, their construction, suitable rest spots and other details.

The Leader values travelling overland by motor vehicle particularly because no other means of transport enables the traveller to experience such closeness with the Folk and the landscape. Someone once tried to calculate how many kilometres the Leader had covered on German country roads in the 14 years of his political struggle.

It would certainly have amounted to between 500,000 and 700,000 kilometres, probably more. The distance covered by the Leader on the German country roads in motor vehicles is therefore 12-15 times as long as the circumference of the Earth. The idea of constructing a connected network of roads purely for motor vehicles arose on these trips, and was completely formed by the time he took over power.

Twelve days after his appointment as Chancellor of the Reich, the Leader attended the opening of the automobile exhibition on the 11th of February, 1933. In his first official speech as Chancellor of the Reich, he announced, besides other measures aimed at promoting motorisation, the commencement of a plan for the large scale construction of roads, and added:

Just as the horse and cart once paved its way, and the railway built the necessary tracks, so must motor traffic receive the highways it requires. If in the past attempts were often made to measure the standard of living of a nation in terms of the number of kilometres of railway track, in the future the number of kilometres of roads designed for motor traffic will become the indicator used.

Scarcely three months passed after that 11th February, days filled with the consolidation of the power he had assumed on the 30th January, to the 1st May, the first National Labour Day in the young National Socialist Reich.

ABOVE: In summer, 1935, at the Mangfall Bridge.

With this spring day in nature the sun also rose higher again for the German Nation. The Leader spoke about this, and about the departure of the divisiveness which had existed previously, the elimination of unemployment, the honour of work, the beginning of communal work which, orientated to one will, is the prerequisite and basis for the strengthening of a nation. Towards the end of this first speech about the Reich which was beginning to be built, the Leader uttered these words:

We are mounting a programme which we do not want to leave for posterity to conclude, the programme of the construction of our roads, a gigantic task which requires thousands of millions. We shall clear away all the obstacles against it and begin the task on a grand scale.

With these words, the 1st May had also become a Day Of Development for the road construction programme. From the idea of the Leader the will became reality.

In the weeks which followed, the Leader received experts in road construction from Germany and from outside Germany, and was instructed by them. He then requested of the Cabinet a Law for the realisation of his plans. The obstacles he had hinted at in his speech of the 1st May were surmounted in the course of a series of meetings. On the 28th of June, Cabinet passed the Law pertaining to the setting up of the undertaking called Autobahns Of The Reich. A few days later the Inspector General For The German Road System was appointed by the Chancellor Of The Reich at a short reception lasting scarcely three minutes.

INAUGURATION OF THE INSPECTOR GENERAL

Probably the hottest summer day of the year 1933 in Berlin was the day of the 5th of July. After weeks of summer heat, the buildings of the capital city had retained so much warmth that the short nights brought no relief. As on every other day, the Chancellor Of The Reich began to receive people at ten o’clock in the morning in the Reich Chancellery.

These receptions took place day after day with a short break at noon, and continued until late into the evening. Ministers, District Leaders, worker delegations, industrialists, expatriate Germans and many others alternated with each other to talk to The Leader. Many indeed promised in the anteroom to limit their discussion to no more than ten minutes, but the Leader himself would take up the subject matter, give his opinion, elaborate on the questions, and involved himself in the last discussion late in the evening in just as lively a way as he involved himself in the first.

ABOVE: Work emblem at the beginning of the Autobahn München-Landesgrenze (Let Us Begin, 21.3.1934).

ABOVE: The opening of the first section of the Reich Autobahn München-Landesgrenze.

ABOVE: One of the Leader’s highways.

ABOVE: The Leader’s interest in road construction: inspection of the Alpine Road.

ABOVE: A meeting on the new Alpine Road.

The Leader had first asked to see the newly appointed Inspector General at one o’clock in the afternoon for his inauguration. However, as so often occurred, the schedule was upset in the course of the morning by many discussions which ran overtime. The appointment was changed to 7 p.m. with the explanation: The Chancellor would like to see you last so that he has time for you.

When the Inspector General presented himself after the second last visitor shortly before 9 o’clock in the evening, the Chancellor said: Come along, we’re going into the garden – I strongly feel the need for some fresh air right now. During the walk, which lasted one and a half hours, in the garden of the Reich Chancellery, the Leader introduced his Inspector General to his ideas, spoke of coming developments in the traffic system, of the inadequacy of all those measures which were designed to meet only the immediate traffic needs, of far sighted building and construction, warned the Inspector General of obstacles and difficulties, gave reasons for certain technical details, laid down exactly the minimum breadth of the roadway, the construction of which was to meet the highest demands, determined the major lines for the main network, and finally dismissed the Inspector General with the emphatic words: I believe in the necessity of this measure and in the correctness of this beginning, and you must believe in it just as firmly as I do and act decisively accordingly.

THE FIRST CUT OF THE SPADE, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, 23RD SEPTEMBER, 1933

In two and a half months of intensive work, plans and designs were drawn. For the beginning of this great undertaking, which was to stretch over the whole of Germany, only Frankfurt am Main came into question. Here a preliminary survey years ago had already looked into the possibility of a roadway purely for motor vehicles from Hamburg to Basel via Frankfurt.

These preparations made for a rapid conclusion to the work on the blueprints. At the beginning of September, the plans for the first section from Frankfurt to Darmstadt were finished. The first cut of the spade and with it the opening of the construction of this great undertaking were set down for the 21st of September. In the first meetings with the Inspector General, Hitler had already determined that he himself would open the construction of this undertaking.

For years the number of unemployed had risen in Frankfurt until there were approximately 80000 in 1932. Now, in the immediate vicinity of this city, this great construction of the Leader was to start. Thousands of workers were to be given lasting jobs which were to bring back confidence and belief into the lives of the workers and their families. At seven o’clock in the morning, the first 700 workers left the Employment Office. In the central square the District Leader and the Inspector General handed out the tools. From there the workers continued on towards the Main, their new place of work, singing and cheering.

The Leader’s plane landed at 10 o’clock. His trip through Frankfurt was fraught with great difficulties: The SA men who formed the barrier cheered the Leader on and the inhabitants of Frankfurt, both old and young, again and again broke through the barrier, so that the trip from the airport to the construction site took more than an hour.

The place where the first spade was to sink into the ground was no festival ground but a construction site. In front of the embankment from which the Leader spoke stood the workers and their families. The guests of honour were a little cramped for space. But here it was the workers who were the guests of honour. the Leader spoke:

We are today standing at the beginning of an immense task. Its significance not only for German transport and communications, but for the German economy in its broadest sense, will only be fully appreciated in the decades to come. In decades to come traffic will be dependent on these new great roads which we will build through the whole of Germany.

I know that this day of festivities will pass, and that times will come when rain, frost and snow will make work trying and difficult for each one of you. But it is necessary, the work must be done. No one will help us if we do not help ourselves.

The Leader concluded his speech with the words:

Go now to your work! The construction must begin today. Let the work commence! And before many more years have passed, this immense work will testify to our willpower, our diligence, our abilities and our determination. German workers, to your work!

To the cheers of the workers, the Leader seized his spade after these words, and stepped up to the construction platform. A train rolled forward pulling its large two cubic metre carriages filled high with earth. Slowly and thunderously the carriages tipped out the earth which was to build the six metre high wall at the embankment. With steady hands the Leader dug his spade into the heavy pieces of earth. Again and again, he dug his spade into the mound. This was no symbolic digging, this was real earth work!

A number of workers realised that the Leader would probably not stop until the two cubic metre mounds had been properly levelled. They jumped forward with their shovels to help. the Leader continued to shovel with them until the mound of earth had been spread in an orderly fashion and the first beads of perspiration fell from his forehead onto the earth. The Leader laughed and stopped shovelling with his two unknown work colleagues when nothing more was left to shovel, and then walked through the work sites where the remaining 700 workers had begun their work in the meantime.

ABOVE: His roads lead Adolf Hitler to his Folk.

Did you see how the Leader even shovelled away the earth from the tracks at the end so that the carriages could move out again? Like a real labourer. He can really work, I scarcely managed to keep up, one of the two later related.

In the week after that first dig of the spade, a supervisor approached the Site Manager of the Reich Autobahn. Herr Oberbaurat, we must put a fence around the spot where the Leader shovelled. Our workers remove handfuls of the earth after they have finished work and take it home in their bags. Even the women and the children take home souvenirs. Thus, The Leader’s work and the attitude of the workers have ennobled work, which up till then had fallen into disrepute as the dirtiest work of all. Many worker families today in Frankfurt treasure a small parcel of earth more carefully than any valuable possession.

THE LEADER’S PARTICIPATION IN THE WORK

The Leader is regularly informed of the progress of the work by the Inspector General. In the course of these briefings the Leader intervenes decisively in many details to influence the basic attitude of the coworkers to this work according to his will. In these discussions over the details, it has happened again and again that a decision made by the Leader has proved itself to be the only possible solution in the course of time. An example of this was the decision about the lines of the section on the southern bank of the Chiemsee in Upper Bavaria. Between this lake and the rising mountains, there is a moor which is several kilometres wide. The crossing of this moor had caused severe difficulties for the railroad.

The first design of the line for the Reich Autobahn avoided the moor in a wide arc to the side of the bank towards the south. the Leader did not agree to this line, which offered the road neither a view of the lake nor a view of the mountains. He requested that further and more thorough investigations should be made to determine whether a possibility could still be found to put the road closer to the lake. At his instigation further extensive drilling was carried out in the vicinity of the lake. To everyone’s great surprise these further investigations revealed a rock like ledge close to the lake. This ledge was just wide enough to enable the road to be built close to the side of the lake in accordance with The Leader’s wishes.

ABOVE: Opening of the Reich Autobahn Frankfurt-Darmstadt in 1935. From left to right: Reich Minister Of War von Blomberg, The Leader, Inspector General Dr. Todt, President Of The Reich Bank Dr. Schacht, Director General Of The Reich Railway Dr. Dorpmuller, Reich Minister Dr. Goebbels.

In the construction of the great bridgeheads, the Leader has also repeatedly made the final choice. One of the first great bridges to be tackled was the Mangfall Bridge near München, with a length of approximately 300 metres and a height of approximately 60 metres above the base of the valley. From a contest which resulted in about 70 entrants, the Leader decided on the design to be used, and thereby determined the type of major bridge which afterwards was to be built at various other places. The lines and shapes of the constructions which the Leader himself determined are clear and simple, and at the same time ambitious and daring.

Besides the shape, his decision is greatly influenced by the question of the soundness of the construction. Cheap construction parts, such as hollow pillars and pylons, are rejected by the Leader as they raise doubts about the unlimited durability. His constructions, like all his ideas, do not serve the moment, but the future: What we build must still be standing long after we have gone. The decision of the Leader can also from time to time be a rejection. The rejection is then pronounced and justified clearly. In one case the Leader interrupted the continuing work on an unsuccessful construction, and a telephone conversation with the Inspector General resulted in the immediate reemployment of all concerned.

For the German Alpine Road, the Leader also determined the bases of the routes himself and in repeated cases decided on different details.

MODEL CAMPS FOR WORKERS ON THE REICH AUTOBAHNS

The commencement of construction work in all parts of the Reich in the course of 1934 required workers to be housed partly in huts. These workers’ camps were first constructed, as they had been built for many years before, in the building and construction trade. In summer these camps were only just satisfactory. When winter approached, it became urgent to remedy the existing situation, as these camps were inadequate for the workers of Adolf Hitler’s roads.

A number of reminders to this effect to the industry were only partly satisfactory. In was difficult to remedy the unsatisfactory nature of this accommodation in a quick and satisfactory way after long years of workers having tolerated it. Finally, the Inspector General brought the matter to the attention of the Leader to seek instructions. When the Leader learned that the accommodation in the huts of the workers on his roads left much to be desired, he set changes in motion in the space of a few hours with his customary uncompromising energy which we have seen in similar instances. With the assistance of the Labour Service, model camps were erected in the whole of Germany within a few weeks.

The worker on the roads of Adolf Hitler is housed here in clean quarters. Meals are taken in larger rooms. Every camp has washing and shower facilities, with hot and cold water and a communal room for relaxing after work. the Leader himself drew the details for these camps in sketches. Through The Leader’s intervention in the autumn of 1934, the housing of the German worker has reached a standard which no other European country can boast of even approaching.

ABOVE: They see the Leader for the first time.

THE LEADER AT CONSTRUCTION SITES AND FINISHED ROADS

The inspection of a construction site or a stretch of road which has just been finished gives the Leader immense joy. the Leader shows an interest in all aspects of the work: the workers, the manner of construction, the housing of the workers; and he also has a keen interest in the positioning of the road with respect to the landscape. The Leader wants his roads to be bold and spacious, but at the same time in harmony with the landscape. The workers are usually very surprised when he suddenly walks out amongst them.

Many have dropped their picks in surprise. Then, however, their eyes light up with the purest joy to know that the Leader has come to their work. The feeling of happiness and joy which prevails at a construction site when the faces of hundreds of grown men express their delight in a way we have only ever seen in children in front of a Christmas tree is totally unimaginable.

As a rule the workers stay at their spots and, after their initial surprise, continue to work. In doing so they show their capacity for work. the Leader speaks with individuals, particularly with older workers. 60-70 year olds are no exceptions at these sites. To one 70 year old the Leader said near Darmstadt: When I am as old as you, I would like to still be able to work as you are doing now.

The first trips over completed stretches of road inspire The Leader.

The traffic counts interest him, particularly as they confirm the interest of private and commercial motor travel in the new roads. The stretch from Heidelberg to Frankfurt am Main was honoured by the Leader with a picnic. He came for the first trip a few days before the section was opened to traffic on the way from Mittelbaden after the Rheinland. Having been advised by the Inspector General, the Leader determined that a rest stop should be made at a suitable picnic spot.

In the magnificent autumnal beech forest, The Leader’s cavalcade left the Autobahn, and Kannenberg, the Provisions Master, produced a splendid repast in the woods. After such a trip over a section of road which has just been completed, one later hears from those who had been present just how enthusiastically the Leader speaks about his roads.

Thus the roads of Adolf Hitler come into being in close connection with their creators. The immense importance of these completed roads for the future development of transport and communications has been repeatedly emphasised by the Leader himself:

In a few years, these roads will be one of the most powerful means of promoting an increase in motor traffic, and with it, in productivity, the extent of which is still inconceivable today, but also an annual attraction for many hundreds of thousands of foreigners, because, after the completion of the Autobahns, Germany will be able to lay claim to having by far the most modern network of highways in the world. (15th February, 1935, at the opening of the Automobile Exhibition)

Far beyond the borders of Germany, countries are observing the road construction of our Leader. Almost weekly, official and private groups of foreign guests come to visit the construction sites or the completed stretches of the Reich Autobahns. The enthusiasm and admiration with which they observe The Leader’s gigantic work are expressed in their letters and their newspapers. From the many foreign press agencies one has written:

Just as the pyramids tell of the history of the Pharaohs, and the Roman roads testify to the power of the Roman Emperors, so the magnificent highways will serve to remind the German Nation of the most outstanding figure in its history, a National Comrade, once without name and position, who from nothing and without external help created a new Reich merely through his own strength and imposed his will on the fate of the whole Nation

ABOVE: The Leader travels on the Rhein to attend the transfer of the Saar in 1934, on the Ehrenbreitstein.

From Reichskulturkammer

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/adolf-hitler-and-his-roads/

