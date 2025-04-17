Share this postAva’s SubstackAdolf Hitler & Army of Humanity - BrazilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAdolf Hitler & Army of Humanity - BrazilAva WolfeApr 17, 20253Share this postAva’s SubstackAdolf Hitler & Army of Humanity - BrazilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a comment3Share this postAva’s SubstackAdolf Hitler & Army of Humanity - BrazilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11SharePrevious
Liked the music. Plinio Salgado's movement was called Integralism and it favored Mussolini and Italian fascism more than German NS. His followers wore green shirts. The Greek Sigma letter was their symbol, but wasn't able to find a satisfactory explanation for its use.