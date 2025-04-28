Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
5h

Ava:

Your substack's are the GR8st, but difficult for me to read due to tears. This morning drove to the cemetery (Apr.28th, 2025 to "visit" my German friend born 1935 who had shook the hand of Hitler as a student in school ~Dec, 1944. Harry passed 1999, he cemented my views of Hitler and National Socialism. R.I.P. Harry and Hitler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture