For many years Israel has violated well established standards of international law and has defied numerous United Nations resolutions in its occupation of conquered lands, in extra-judicial killings, and in repeated acts of military aggression.

Most of the world regards Israel’s policies, and especially its oppression of Pal­estinians, as illegal and outrageous. This international consen­sus is reflected, for example, in numerous UN resolutions condemning Israel, which have been approved with overwhelming majorities. / 1 “The whole world,” said United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan in 2002, “is demanding that Israel withdraw [from occupied Palestinian territories]. I don’t think the whole world … can be wrong.” / 2

Among the world’s nations, the United States stands out as the most devoted backer of Israel. With very few exceptions, even those American politicians and media figures who might sometimes criticize a particular Israeli policy are, nonetheless, vigorous supporters of Israel – and not just as a country, but as an emphatically Jewish ethnic-religious state. In spite of occasional disputes over specific policies, the US continues, as it has for years, to provide Israel with crucial military, diplo­matic and financial backing.

Why is the US such a staunch bastion of support for the Jewish state?

One person who has spoken candidly about this has been Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, who was awarded the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize. Addressing an audience in Boston, he said: “But you know as well as I do that, somehow, the Israeli government is placed on a pedestal [in the US], and to criticize it is to be immediately dubbed anti-Semitic … People are scared in this country, to say wrong is wrong because the Jewish lobby is powerful – very powerful.” / 3

Bishop Tutu spoke the truth. Although Jews make up only two or three percent of the US population, they wield immense power and influ­ence – much more than any other ethnic or religious group.

As Jewish author and political science professor Benjamin Ginsberg has pointed out: / 4

“Since the 1960s, Jews have come to wield considerable influence in American economic, cultural, intellectual and political life. Jews played a central role in American finance during the 1980s, and they were among the chief beneficiaries of that decade’s corporate mergers and reorganizations. Today, though barely two percent of the nation’s population is Jewish, close to half its billionaires are Jews. The chief executive officers of the three major television networks and the four largest film studios are Jews, as are the owners of the nation’s larg­est newspaper chain and the most influential single newspaper, the New York Times … The role and influence of Jews in Ameri­can politics is equally marked …

“Jews are only three percent of the nation’s population and com­prise eleven percent of what this study defines as the nation’s elite. However, Jews constitute more than 25 percent of the elite journalists and publishers, more than 17 percent of the leaders of important voluntary and public interest organiza­tions, and more than 15 percent of the top ranking civil ser­vants.”

Stephen Steinlight, former Director of National Affairs of the American Jewish Committee, similarly notes the “disproportionate political power” of Jews, which is “pound for pound the greatest of any ethnic/cultural group in America.” He goes on to explain that “Jewish economic influence and power are disproportionately concentrated in Hollywood, television, and in the news industry.” / 5

Two well-known Jewish writers, Seymour Lipset and Earl Raab, point­ed out in their book, Jews and the New American Scene: / 6 “During the last three decades Jews [in the United States] have made up 50 percent of the top two hundred intellectu­als … 20 percent of professors at the leading universities … 40 percent of partners in the leading law firms in New York and Washington … 59 percent of the directors, writ­ers, and producers of the 50 top-grossing motion pictures from 1965 to 1982, and 58 percent of directors, writers, and producers in two or more primetime television series.”

Vanity Fair magazine in 2007 published a list of what it calls “the world’s most powerful people” – a lineup of the one hundred most influential media bosses, bankers, publishers, image makers, and so forth, who determine how we view ourselves and the world, and who – directly and indirectly – shape our lives and our futures. Jews made up more than half of the powerful men and women on the Vanity Fair list, reported a leading Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post. / 7 Similarly, a listing of America’s wealthiest individuals compiled in 2018 by the business magazine Forbes showed that five of the top ten were Jewish. / 8

The Jewish role in American political life is similarly lopsided. A survey by the Jewish news agency JTA in September 2020 found that “15 of the top 25 biggest political donors this [election] cycle are Jewish or of Jewish origin.” Prominent among these 15 were Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros and Tom Steyer. / 9

In recent years the single biggest donors to Republican politicians, by far, have been Sheldon and Mariam Adelson, a vehemently pro-Zionist Jewish billionaire couple. The Adelsons gave more than $100 million to Republican causes and candidates in the 2016 election cycle, and another $123 million in the 2018 election cycle. / 10 In the 2020 election cycle, the gambling casino magnate and his wife gave an estimated $250 million to support Donald Trump and other Republican candidates. / 11

Similarly, Jews were the biggest donors to leading Democratic Party candidates in recent years. Prominent among these donors have been George Soros and Haim Saban. / 12 In an article profiling Israeli billionaire and global media magnate Haim Saban, The New York Times noted his important role in American politics and his ardent devotion to the Jewish state. “He has since emerged as perhaps the most politically connected mogul in Hollywood,” the paper reported, “throwing his weight and money around Washington, and increasingly, the world, trying to influence all things Israeli. ‘I’m a one-issue guy and my issue is Israel,’ he said.” / 13 M. J. Rosenberg, a political affairs analyst for The Nation observed in 2014: “Adelson and Saban are top funders, respectively, of the Republican and Democratic parties, although as Adelson points out, `when it comes to Israel we’re on the same side’.” / 14

A Grip on Hollywood

“It makes no sense at all to try to deny the reality of Jewish power and prominence in popular culture,” acknowledges Michael Medved, a well-known Jewish author and film critic. “Any list of the most influential production executives at each of the major movie stu­dios will produce a heavy majority of recognizably Jewish names.” / 15

One person who has carefully studied this subject is Jonathan J. Goldberg, editor of the influential Jewish community weekly Forward. In his book, Jewish Power, he wrote: / 16

“In a few key sectors of the media, notably among Hollywood stu­dio executives, Jews are so numerically dominant that calling these businesses Jewish-controlled is little more than a sta­tistical observation …

“Hollywood at the end of the twentieth century is still an industry with a pronounced ethnic tinge. Virtually all the senior executives at the major studios are Jews. Writers, pro­ducers, and to a lesser degree directors are disproportionately Jewish — one recent study showed the figure as high as 59 per­cent among top-grossing films.

“The combined weight of so many Jews in one of America’s most lucrative and important industries gives the Jews of Hollywood a great deal of political power. They are a major source of money for Democratic candidates.”

Joel Stein, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, has written: “As a proud Jew, I want America to know about our accomplishment. Yes, we control Hollywood … I don’t care if Americans think we’re running the news media, Hollywood, Wall Street or the government. I just care that we get to keep running them.” / 17

A Well-Entrenched Factor

Over the years, this clout has had a profound impact on how Americans feel, think and act. One prominent political figure who has publicly acknowledged this reality is President Joe Biden. In a remarkable address in May 2013, when he was Vice President, he said that the “immense” and “outsized” Jewish role in the US mass media and cultural life is the single most important factor in shaping American attitudes over the past century, and in driving major cultural-political changes. / 18 “I bet you 85 percent of those [major social-political] changes, whether it’s in Hollywood or social media, are a consequence of Jewish leaders in the industry,” Biden said. “The influence is immense.” He went on to say: “Jewish heritage has shaped who we are – all of us, us, me – as much or more than any other factor in the last 223 years. And that’s a fact.”

As Biden noted, the Jewish role in American life has long been a formidable one. In 1972, during a private White House meeting that was secretly recorded, President Richard Nixon and the Rev. Billy Graham – the nation’s best-known Christian evangelist – spoke frankly about the Jewish grip on the media. Graham said: “This stranglehold has got to be broken or the country’s going down the drain.” To which the president responded: “You believe that?” “Yes, sir,” said Graham. “Oh, boy,” replied Nixon. “So do I. I can’t ever say that [publicly], but I believe it.” / 19

How could all this have happened? Jewish American scholar Alfred M. Lilienthal provided an answer in his detailed study, The Zionist Connection. He wrote: / 20

“How has the Zionist will been imposed on the American people?… It is the Jewish connection, the tribal solidarity among themselves and the amazing pull on non-Jews, that has molded this unprecedented power … The Jewish connection covers all areas and reaches every level. Most Americans may not even sense this gigantic effort, but there is scarcely a Jew who is not touched by its tentacles…

“The extent and depth to which organized Jewry reached – and reaches – in the U.S. is indeed awesome … The most effective component of the Jewish connection is probably that of media control … Jews, toughened by centuries of persecution, have risen to places of prime importance in the business and financial world… Jewish wealth and acumen wields unprecedented power in the area of finance and investment banking, playing an important role in influencing U.S. policy toward the Middle East … In the larger metropolitan areas, the Jewish-Zionist connection thoroughly pervades affluent financial, commercial, social, entertainment, and art circles.”

Foreign Policy Role

Because US military might is the most formidable and intrusive in the world, by far, the Jewish-Zionist role in setting American policy has consequences for people far beyond the borders of the United States. In the administration of President George W. Bush a group of high-level “neoconservative” Jews played a key role in prodding the United States into war in Iraq. This cabal included: Paul Wolfowitz, Deputy Secretary of Defense; Richard Perle of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board; David Wurmser in the State Department; and, Douglas Feith, the Pentagon’s Undersecretary for Policy. These men acted in accord with Zionist plans to overthrow the Iraqi regime that were already in place well before Bush became president in early 2001. / 21

For well-informed people, this reality is no secret. In Britain, a veteran member of the House of Commons candidly declared in May 2003 that pro-Israel Jews had taken control of America’s foreign policy, and had succeeded in pushing the US and Britain into war in Iraq. Tam Dalyell, a Labour party deputy known as “Father of the House” because he was the longest-serving Member of Parliament, said: “A Jewish cabal have taken over the government in the United States and formed an unholy alliance with fundamentalist Christians … There is far too much Jewish influence in the United States.” / 22

In Washington, Senator Ernest Hollings was moved to declare that Iraq was invaded, as he put it, to “secure Israel,” and that “everybody” knows it. Referring to the reluctance of his Congressional colleagues to openly acknowledge this reality, Hollings said that “nobody is willing to stand up and say what is going on.” Members of Congress, with few exceptions, uncritically support Israel and its policies due to what Hollings called, “the pressures that we get politically.” / 23

This open-ended support for the Jewish state by American politicians of both major parties was pointedly affirmed by Nancy Pelosi, an important Democratic Party leader in Congress, and Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Addressing a conference in 2018, she said: “I have said to people when they ask me, If this Capitol crumbled to the ground, the one thing that would remain is our commitment to our aid … and I don’t even call it aid … our cooperation with Israel. That’s fundamental to who we are.” / 24

With Zionist leaders now prodding the United States into new conflicts against Israel’s adversaries, the cost to Americans of the US alliance with the Jewish state is likely to rise even higher in the years to come.

To sum up: Jews wield immense power and influence in the United States. The “Jewish lobby” is a decisive factor in US support for Israel. Jewish-Zionist interests are not identical to American in­terests. In fact, they often conflict.

As long as the “very powerful” Jewish lobby remains entrenched, there will be no end to the Jewish-Zionist grip on the US polit­ical system and the American media, the Zionist oppression of Palestinians, and the Israeli threat to peace.

Notes

1. This consen­sus is reflected in numerous UN resolutions condemning Israel, which have been approved with overwhelming majorities, often with the US and Israel virtually alone in opposition.

See, for example: UN Press Release, GA/10179, Oct. 21, 2003. ( http://www.un.org/press/en/2003/ga10179.doc.htm ) ; “UAE, Bahrain, Sudan join huge majority backing anti-Israel moves at UN panel,” The Times of Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 ( https://www.timesofisrael.com/un-committee-again-passes-annual-anti-israel-resolutions-with-huge-majorities/ ). ; “UN Panel Votes 163-5 in Support of Palestinian Statehood, End of Occupation, The Times of Israel, Nov. 20, 2020 ( https://www.timesofisrael.com/un-votes-163-5-in-support-of-palestinian-statehood-end-of-occupation/ ).

2. On April 8, 2002, in Madrid. J. Brinkley, “Israel Starts Leaving… ,” The New York Times, April 9, 2002.

( http://www.nytimes.com/2002/04/08/international/08CND-MIDE.html )

3. D. Tutu, “Apartheid in the Holy Land,” The Guardian (Britain), April 29, 2002.

( http://www.guardian.co.uk/israel/comment/0,10551,706911,00.html )

4. Benjamin Ginsberg, The Fatal Embrace: Jews and the State (University of Chicago, 1993), pp. 1, 103.

5. S. Steinlight, “The Jewish Stake in America’s Changing Demography: Reconsidering a Misguided Immigration Policy,” Center for Immigration Studies, Nov. 2001. ( http://www.cis.org/articles/2001/back1301.html )

6. Seymour Martin Lipset and Earl Raab, Jews and the New American Scene (Harvard Univ. Press, 1995), pp. 26-27.

7. N. Burstein, “Jewish power dominates at ‘Vanity Fair’,” The Jerusalem Post (Israel), Oct.12, 2007.

( http://www.jpost.com/servlet/Satellite?cid=1191257286817&pagename=JPost%2FJPArticle%2FShowFull )

8. “Five Jews Make Forbes’ List of Top Ten Wealthiest Americans,” The Times of Israel, Oct. 6, 2018 ( https://www.timesofisrael.com/5-jews-make-forbes-list-of-top-10-wealthiest-americans/ )

9. R. Kampeas, “Who’s Giving the Most in 2020 Campaigns? Here’s a Rundown of the Biggest Jewish Donors,” Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), Sept. 24, 2020 ( https://www.jta.org/2020/09/24/politics/whos-giving-the-most-in-2020-campaign-heres-a-rundown-of-the-biggest-jewish-donors )

10. P. Weiss, J. North, “It Sure Looks Like Trump and Adelson Have Cut a Deal on Annexation,” Mondoweiss, June 12, 2020 ( https://mondoweiss.net/2020/06/it-sure-looks-like-trump-and-adelson-have-cut-a-deal-on-annexation/ )

11. P. Stone, “Billionaire Casino Boss Sheldon Adelson Splashes the Cash in Bid to Help Trump,” The Guardian, Oct. 31, 2020 ( https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/31/sheldson-adelson-trump-republicans-election ) . See also: “Adelsons Pour $75 Million Into Last-Ditch Effort to Save Trump,” Politico, Oct. 15, 2020 ( https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/15/adelson-trump-super-pac-429688 ) ; “Adelsons Said to Pledge Up to $50 Million in Final Trump Campaign Push,” JTA, Sept. 18, 2020. ( https://www.jta.org/quick-reads/adelsons-pledge-up-to-50-million-in-final-trump-campaign-push-according-to-report ) ; Eli Clifton, “Trump Stuck Between Ending Endless Wars and his Hawkish Megadonors,” Responsible Statecraft, Dec. 4, 2019. ( https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2019/12/04/trump-stuck-between-ending-endless-wars-and-his-hawkish-megadonors/ )

12. R. Kampeas, “Who’s Giving the Most in 2020 Campaigns? Here’s a Rundown of the Biggest Jewish Donors,” JTA, Sept. 24, 2020 ( https://www.jta.org/2020/09/24/politics/whos-giving-the-most-in-2020-campaign-heres-a-rundown-of-the-biggest-jewish-donors ) ; Y. Katz, “Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews: Number 1 – Haim Saban,” The Jerusalem Post (Israel), Oct. 2, 2016 ( http://www.jpost.com/Not-Just-News/Jerusalem-Post-50-Most-Influential-Jews-Number-1-Haim-Saban-468975 ) ; “Battle of the Billionaires: Wealthy Clinton Backers Pour Money into Trump Fight,” Fox News, August 4, 2016 ( http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/08/04/battle-billionaires-clinton-s-uber-rich-backers-pour-money-into-trump-fight.html ).

13. A. R. Sorkin, “Schlepping to Moguldom,” The New York Times, Sept. 5, 2004. ( http://www.nytimes.com/2004/09/05/business/yourmoney/05sab.html ) ; “Israeli Billionaire Saban is Biggest Donor to US Politicians,” Ynet News (Israel), Jan. 23, 2007. ( http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/1,7340,L-3355786,00.html )

14. M. J. Rosenberg, “Sheldon Adelson and Haim Saban: Billionaire Funders for Israel,” The Nation, Dec. 8, 2014 ( http://www.thenation.com/article/192065/sheldon-adelson-and-haim-saban-want-be-koch-brothers-israel )

15. M. Medved, “Is Hollywood Too Jewish?,” Moment, August 1996 (Vol. 21, No. 4), p. 37.

16. Jonathan Jeremy Goldberg, Jewish Power: Inside the American Jewish Establishment (Addison-Wesley, 1996), pp. 280, 287-288. See also pp. 39-40, 290-291.

17. J. Stein, “How Jewish Is Hollywood?,” Los Angeles Times, Dec. 19, 2008 ( http://www.latimes.com/news/opinion/commentary/la-oe-stein19-2008dec19,0,4676183.column )

18. Jennifer Epstein, “Biden: ‘Jewish heritage is American heritage’,” Politico, May 21, 2013. ( http://www.politico.com/politico44/2013/05/biden-jewish-heritage-is-american-heritage-164525.html ); Daniel Halper, “Biden Talks of ‘Outsized Influence’ of Jews: ‘The Influence Is Immense’,” The Weekly Standard, May 22, 2013. See also: M. Weber , “Vice President Biden Acknowledges ‘Immense’ Jewish Role in American Mass Media and Cultural Life,” July 2013. ( https://ihr.org/other/biden_jewish_role )

19. “Nixon, Billy Graham Make Derogatory Comments About Jews on Tapes,” Chicago Tribune, March 1, 2002 (or Feb. 28, 2002). ( http://www.fpp.co.uk/online/02/02/Graham_Nixon.html ); “Billy Graham Apologizes for ’72 Remarks,” Associated Press, Los Angeles Times, March 2, 2002; “Graham Regrets Jewish Slur,” BBC News, March 2, 2002.

20. A. Lilienthal, The Zionist Connection (New York: Dodd, Mead, 1978), pp. 206, 209, 212, 218, 228, 229.

21. See: John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt, The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy. New York: Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2007.

22. F. Nelson, “Anger Over Dalyell’s ‘Jewish Cabal’ Slur,” The Scotsman (Edinburgh), May 5, 2003; M. White, “Dalyell Steps Up Attack On Levy,” The Guardian (London), May 6, 2003. ( http://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/may/06/race.politics ). See also: M. Weber, “Iraq: A War for Israel” ( https://ihr.org/leaflet/iraqwar.shtml )

23. M. Weber, “‘Iraq Was Invaded to Secure Israel,’ Says Senator Hollings,” July 16, 2004 ( https://ihr.org/news/040716_hollings.shtml )

24. P. Weiss, “Pay no attention to Tlaib and Omar, says Pelosi – but she does,” Mondoweiss, Jan. 26, 2019 ( https://mondoweiss.net/2019/01/acknowledges-pressure-solution/ ) Pelosi was speaking at the annual conference of the Israeli-American Council, Dec. 2, 2018. Together with her were two important Jewish-Zionist figures: US Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer, and Haim Saban, the billionaire Israeli-American businessman who has been a major financial backer of Democratic Party candidates.

