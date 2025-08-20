A Case Study Of Southern Methodist University’s Nuremberg Attorneys
By John Wear
Southern Methodist University (SMU) proudly states that four of its former law professors served as prosecutors at the Nuremberg trials in Germany.
…Our Western concept of justice relies on the impartial administering of the law. Such justice is not possible when the judges are the political enemies of the accused, and when the accused are prosecuted for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.