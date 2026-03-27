Unlike the rulers of the modern era, who are lacking in soul, Adolf Hitler had a soul which relished in the beauty of nature and that of the creations of great men.

These were all, as far as I know, painted while Adolf was working in Austria. Hitler being a working man, the goal was to create works which would be sellable, and thus many of them are of landscapes and architecture, as these were what was selling in that era of German history.

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20211027204119/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/archives/81-a-beautiful-selection-of-beautiful-art-from-the-hand-of-an-austrian-painter

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