SS Man
9h

German law culture saw both sides seeking the truth, not winning. If the defense ran across evidence that would strengthen the prosecution, they would hand it over to the prosecutors and visa versa.

Nuremberg was a shock to them and the way it was carried out was completely foreign to German sensibilities. If the allies ran across documents that would help prove the defense, they would take it outside and burn it. This is still a problem with the legal system in America. The attorney is only concerned about winning the case for their own ego. They don’t care is a person is actually innocent or guilty.

