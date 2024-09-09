The name comes from an Hungarian statesman and soldier Gyula Gömbös de Jákfa (December 26, 1886 until October 6, 1936), who was the war minister and also the prime minister, he was in favor of bringing Hungary closer to Germany.

The name of the division could have also been Hungaria.

64th Waffen Grenadier Regiment

65th Waffen Grenadier Regiment

66th Waffen Grenadier Regiment (?)

Division Leaders:

SS-Sturmbannführer Rolf Tiemann

SS-Standartenführer Zoltan Pisky

SS-Standartenführer Laszlo Deak

SS-Oberführer Berthold Maack

SS-Brigadeführer Josef Grassy

The division was formed in March 1945 in Neuhammer and Bavaria. From there they retreated with the 25th SS Division Hunyadi to Austria. The XVII Waffen SS Corps was formed from the two Hungarian SS Divisions. The leader of this unit was Generaloberst Jenö vitez Ruszkay-Ranzengerger.

On May 4, 1945 the division was on a defensive position between Vöcklabruck and Timelkam. The Hungarians refused to fight the US troops and retreated arbitrarily to the Ried-Mond Lake-Gmunden line, where they merged with the 25th SS Division.

May 5, 1945 they surrendered to the US units near Ternberg.

(NB: In the summer of 1944 the 49th SS Panzer Brigade sent a letter from Denmark to France, where they announce that the new 26th SS Panzer Division will be formed, but this division only existed on paper for a short period of time.

In spring 1944 the 49th SS Panzergrenadier Brigade was formed in the additional units' training camp in Königsbrück, which was supposed to be the core of the 26th SS Panzer Division.

SS Junkerschule Tölz gave the headquarters, the Unterführerschule in Laibach gave the 1st battalion with four companies; a reserve battalion in Arolsen gave the 2nd battalion with four companies; the Dresden police school made up the 3rd battalion. The additional units in Ellwangen made up the motorcyclists-reconnaissance company; liaison, training and supplementary regiment in Nuremberg gave the liaison company. The SS Artillerieschule Beneschau gave the artillery unit (Abteilung). The brigade was sent to defend the coast south of Esbjerg (Denmark) after training.

After the allies broke through the German front in Normandy, the brigade was quickly sent to France. During August 16 and 17, 1944 the brigade was unloaded in Compiegne-Meauy area and then it was sent to battle. The unit had rough battles while retreating until Chalon sur Marne and in the Province area they suffered great losses. The remains of the brigade were merged with the 17th SS Division Götz von Berlichingen. The artillery unit was given back to the SS-school Beneschau.)

Insignia:

No insignia.

