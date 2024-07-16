1999 Interview is with American Bill Davis, from the 45th Infantry Division
What attracted you enlist in the army?
Bill: Pearl Harbor, very simple. When the Japs bombed us, it made me want to do something for my country. Our economic situation was not good either, I was a poor farm boy from Oklahoma with little to eat and my parents could barely hold on to the farm. We had been ravaged by the dust bowl, then the depression, even…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.