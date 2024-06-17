1993 interview done with extraordinary He 111 pilot Hansgeorg Bätcher (January 13, 1914 – April 23, 2003)
Bätcher flew more bomber sorties than any other Kampfflieger in the Luftwaffe, some 650 and finished the war at the controls of the Arado Ar 234 jet aircraft.
[Above: Hansgeorg Bätcher.]
I would like to ask you some unconventional questions regarding the war and what you experienced if that’s ok?
Hansgeorg: Yes you may ask away, I have no restrictions on what you wish to ask. I have known your tante (aunt) for a while and know what type of questions you care to ask.
Can you just tell me briefly what interested y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.