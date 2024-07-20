[Above: Waffen-SS Ukraine sleeve shield for the Ukrainian 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician)]

'I wondered why God would let the forces of darkness win this fight.'

-Fedor Kazan

Thanks for giving me the time to ask you some questions. I would like to begin by asking what brought you the German SS?

Fedor: It is better to start with my his…