[Above: The column of Pz.IV Ausf.F2, Pz.Regt.29, 12.Panzer Division, Orel, Russia, 1943]

Can I ask you about your history before the war, and what you experienced?

Willi: Sure, to start with, I was born in Zuckmantel in 1921, which had recently been turned over to the Czechs; we called this area the Sudetenland. I grew up in a poor family, where my father…