1989 interview done in Bonn with Paul Gölz, who was a veteran of the Battle of Normandy
(Bonn is a city on the banks of the Rhine in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia)
[Above: Paul Gölz, late in life, at 94 years old. He ended up living in Pleiserhohn, Germany.]
I wanted to ask what brought you to the army, did you volunteer?
Paul: No, I knew I would be drafted eventually, and I turned down volunteering in the SS. My father allowed me to join the Hitler youth and they glorified the SS, encouraging us to enlist as soon a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.