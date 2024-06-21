1988 Interview, with Jürgen Apfel, Third Panzer Division and Volksstrum veteran
Done in Trier, Germany
[Above: Insignia of the Third Panzer Division]
Thanks for meeting with me; I am interested in learning more about your time in the Wehrmacht and particularly the Volkssturm. Can you start by telling how you came to the Wehrmacht?
Jürgen: Yes, I was born in Berlin-Lichterfelde and in 1935 it was announced Germany was rebuilding our armed forces to keep up …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.