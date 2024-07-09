Ava’s Substack

Anna Cordelia
Jul 10, 2024

"It is said our soldiers did this [committed rapes against civilians] in Russia, so it was a natural act of revenge when the reds did this."

This is the problem with Germans.

They are too quick to assume guilt where there is none. They are too quick to deny that they are a more cultured, civilized group than most others.

I say this as a full-blooded Ukrainian.

I know what the Reds (Russians and Ukrainians) did to women in Germany at the end of WWII. And quite frankly, based on my own experience living in peace time in a country with both German and Ukrainian-descended people, I know that there is a certain subset of Ukrainian men who can be absolute thugs - especially when they have been drinking. (It's my understanding that many if not most of the rapes committed in Berlin were committed by drunken Red soldiers - not that that makes it any more excusable.)

I can't imagine any of the German men I've known doing the same thing.

Did a German soldier ever commit rape while the German army was in Soviet territory during WWII? I would have to guess that there would have been a few exceptional circumstances. But the kind of wholesale rape that went on in places like Berlin? Where girls as young as 8 and elderly women as old as 80 were raped? Where reporting the atrocities to officers had no effect whatsoever? Where they were not condemned by their fellow Germans?

Not a chance.

