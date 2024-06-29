1987 Interview done with General Otto Ernst Remer
This extraordinary man put down the July 20, 1944 attempt by German traitors to take over Germany after attempting to assassinate Adolf Hitler. Remer and his soldier in Berlin were ordered by the trai
[Above: General Remer]
General, could I ask you to speak about what interested you enlist in the army?
Otto: Yes, I came from a patriotic family, whom were always greatful for the fatherland and all that our nation provided. Germany in the 20s was in turmoil, as I am sure you know the Communists and their allies were trying very hard to gain power over th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.