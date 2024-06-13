1983 interview done with Mildred Gillars, better known as 'Axis Sally, at her home in Columbus, Ohio
I would like to ask you some questions regarding your experiences in Germany and the war. What brought you to live in Germany?
Mildred: It all begins at home in Maine, then lots of moving around and settling in Ohio. My personality was one of curiosity and adventure. In the US, I felt women had no real opportunities unless you just wanted to get married …
