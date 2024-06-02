Ava’s Substack

Anna Cordelia
Jun 3, 2024

"Every religion tells of a time when all that we know will end, and surprisingly they all seem to agree it will be an uprising, and then final judgment. Evil people and ideas will be exposed and destroyed; I see it starting to take shape now. The Jewish controlled press is promoting every sick idea, which is a good thing. We must be able to see who our enemies are; they are now coming out from behind closed doors. We will see in the future the clear line between who is good and who is not. Who works for the natural health of his people, and who seeks to destroy the natural order. These lines will sometimes blur, as the church will become more and more corrupt, but God’s laws are on our hearts, and will never be removed from everyone. His people will again someday come to see who they are."

Absolutely stunning that Irene said this 43 years ago.

