1923: Russian Poet Sergei Yesinen Jailed For Noticing ‘Too Many Jews’ In Positions Of Power In Soviet Union
(Jewish Telegraphic Agency) It’s become common knowledge today that the so-called “Russian” Revolution wasn’t Russian at all — it was orchestrated and financed by alien international Jews — and one of the first laws they enacted was to make “antisemtism” a jailable or even capital offense — as the native Russian Poet, Sergei Yesinen, found out the hard …
