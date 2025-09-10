1923 Interview with Adolf Hitler
October 1923 Interview with Adolf Hitler by George Sylvester Viereck in The American Monthly
We might have called ourselves the Liberty Party. We chose to call ourselves National Socialists. We are not Internationalists. Our Socialism is national. We demand the fulfillment of the just demands of the productive classes by the state on the basis of race solidarity. To us state and race are one.
Asked to elucidate his program further, he said: We b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.