100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 7
He had a great smile.
“Not the lukewarm and the neutrals make history, but rather people who are willing to fight.” Adolf Hitler (#35, 23 - 29 August 1942)
Some videos:
The Germany We Built is the Germany They Hate
Election speech by Adolf Hitler in 1932
Our total defeat is impossible
Third Reich Eternal
Have an awesome week!
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