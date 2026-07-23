Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Kathleen Dudley's avatar
Kathleen Dudley
3h

If you look, you will witness the emotional connection between Adolf Hitler and each of those children, eyes looking into one another's eyes. You see the Soul of Adolf Hitler. There was a human connection of love and respect both ways. Words to demonize Adolf Hitler hold no weight against the truth exuding from these images.

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