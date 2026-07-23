Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler - The greatest strength lies in the people

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---The-greatest-strength-lies-in-the-people:2

Hitler & Mussolini visits the Eastern Front -HD Color from Blitzkrieg

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---Mussolini-visits-the-Eastern-Front--HD-Co:a

Hitler rare speech 15 Mar 1942

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---rare-speech---15-Mar-1942:1

He Was Not a Monster

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/He-Was-Not-a-Monster:7

Thank you for your time. Wishing you a pleasant day.

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