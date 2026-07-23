100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 53
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler - The greatest strength lies in the people
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---The-greatest-strength-lies-in-the-people:2
Hitler & Mussolini visits the Eastern Front -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---Mussolini-visits-the-Eastern-Front--HD-Co:a
Hitler rare speech 15 Mar 1942
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---rare-speech---15-Mar-1942:1
He Was Not a Monster
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/He-Was-Not-a-Monster:7
Thank you for your time. Wishing you a pleasant day.
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If you look, you will witness the emotional connection between Adolf Hitler and each of those children, eyes looking into one another's eyes. You see the Soul of Adolf Hitler. There was a human connection of love and respect both ways. Words to demonize Adolf Hitler hold no weight against the truth exuding from these images.