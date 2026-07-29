The "Steel Pact" was a friendship agreement between Germany and Italy beginning in 1939. In the image we see Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. Underneath them we see Joachim von Ribbentrop and Galeazzo Ciano Conte di Cortelazzo.

Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler Triumph Of The Will

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Triumph-Of-The-Will:0

Adolf Hitler - Man or Monster

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Man-or-Monster:4

Adolf Hitler - They will march with us

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-They-will-march-with-us:f

Adolf Hitler - Germany’s Revival in Color HD

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Germanys-Revival-in-Color-HD:6

Have a bright day.

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