100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 59
The "Steel Pact" was a friendship agreement between Germany and Italy beginning in 1939. In the image we see Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. Underneath them we see Joachim von Ribbentrop and Galeazzo Ciano Conte di Cortelazzo.
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler Triumph Of The Will
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Triumph-Of-The-Will:0
Adolf Hitler - Man or Monster
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Man-or-Monster:4
Adolf Hitler - They will march with us
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-They-will-march-with-us:f
Adolf Hitler - Germany’s Revival in Color HD
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Germanys-Revival-in-Color-HD:6
Have a bright day.
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