100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 66
The homes of the Führer
Some Videos:
April 21, 1933 Hitler bans ritual slaughter
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/april-21st-1933-hitler-bans-ritual-slaughter:9
Adolf Hitler - Was Right Total War on International jewry
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Was-Right-Total-War-on-International-Zion:e
Adolf Hitler - The Man of Honor
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-Man-of-Honor:1
December 11 1941 Hitler rips into Roosevelt
https://odysee.com/December-11-1941-Hitler-rips-into-roosevelt:33190f96415ca40c9c7083b6dbae02df1053416f?r=FM7L3uURmfvbrtCMHYHyM9yi7VDoJCvt
I hope you have a pleasant day.
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On "ritual slaughter:" It is obvious not only from Adolf Hitler's eyes, but from his gentle touch to the children, the soldiers, and the animals, that he is an honourable man. It takes only observation to see that this is true and that we see into his soul.
Now who would introduce Ketamine, the drug used by allopathic doctors to perform surgeries on children, on animals? Who would consider such a ritualistic assault upon living beings? Who began this allopathic virologic-driven medical system? Who would consider committing harm when homeopathic doctors and all the other wholistic doctors carefully protect and swear "do no harm," yet allopathic doctors use medicines made from petroleum, coal tar, and seriously toxic elements with mercury, aluminum, barium, etc etc. that they inject directly into the bloodstream of human and animal alike?" Who would swear the Hippocratic oath and then knowingly perform bloodletting, invasive surgeries, not to speak of administering chemotherapy, rat poison and lethal doses of morphine? Who are these miscreants who parade about with their power--lobbies, political arm of the prevailing medical paradigm? Who would consider and promote a 98% failure rate with chemotherapy drugs when the discoveries by Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer prove wihout a shadow of a doubt, a 99% recovery rate from cancer? Who would be behind throwing him in prison for his discoveries that expose the allopathic murders? Who wear these hats? Who are these International Elves?
Ketamine removes no pain, but paralyzes all muscles, leaving one unable to move or speak. After surgery, all the pain is remembered, and during surgery, all the pain is felt without any ability of the human (child) or animal to protest, to move, to scream, to cry. Only endure. It is the most rituatlist torture I can imagine.
And it continues to be used today. Protect your beloved animals from this horror. And most certainly, your children.