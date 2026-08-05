The homes of the Führer

Some Videos:

April 21, 1933 Hitler bans ritual slaughter

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/april-21st-1933-hitler-bans-ritual-slaughter:9

Adolf Hitler - Was Right Total War on International jewry

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Was-Right-Total-War-on-International-Zion:e

Adolf Hitler - The Man of Honor

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-Man-of-Honor:1

December 11 1941 Hitler rips into Roosevelt

https://odysee.com/December-11-1941-Hitler-rips-into-roosevelt:33190f96415ca40c9c7083b6dbae02df1053416f?r=FM7L3uURmfvbrtCMHYHyM9yi7VDoJCvt

I hope you have a pleasant day.

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