Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
6m

Powerful video by Spero Patria. It demands to be shared & we need more of it. Many still believe Jesse Owens was ignored by Hitler, when it was racist FDR at 'home' that ignored Jesse Owens. That is a fat red pill to swallow.

And Freemasonry.

What is it all about (rhetorical).

I know Hitler exposed it in France.

But it's a major gap in my knowledge base.

Reply
Share
garotti.giovanni's avatar
garotti.giovanni
9h

🌞

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture