This image is a German-language announcement for a 1935 celebration in New York City hosted by the "Friends of the New Germany."

The event, scheduled for April 20, 1935, at the Yorkville Casino, was held to celebrate the birthday of Adolf Hitler.

Some Videos:

Hitler's Appeal for Peace and Call to Reason to Prevent WWII in 1939

Hitler Speaks Against the Judaic British Empire

Adolf Hitler - We Shall Crush The Freemasons World War 2

Wishing you a wonderful day ahead.

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