100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 34
This image is a German-language announcement for a 1935 celebration in New York City hosted by the "Friends of the New Germany."
The event, scheduled for April 20, 1935, at the Yorkville Casino, was held to celebrate the birthday of Adolf Hitler.
Some Videos:
Hitler's Appeal for Peace and Call to Reason to Prevent WWII in 1939
Hitler Speaks Against the Judaic British Empire
Adolf Hitler - We Shall Crush The Freemasons World War 2
Wishing you a wonderful day ahead.
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Powerful video by Spero Patria. It demands to be shared & we need more of it. Many still believe Jesse Owens was ignored by Hitler, when it was racist FDR at 'home' that ignored Jesse Owens. That is a fat red pill to swallow.
And Freemasonry.
What is it all about (rhetorical).
I know Hitler exposed it in France.
But it's a major gap in my knowledge base.
🌞