“Hard and without pity as we were in our struggle for power, so will we also be in the struggle for the preservation of our nation.” Adolf Hitler (#31, 26 July - 1 August 1942)

Adolf Hitler taking tea with Gertrud Deetz, the wife of politician Albert Forster, at his Berghof residence in Obersalzberg around 1937–1939.

Some Videos:

Rise of Germany Colorized - HD

For we know that in front of us lies Germany

We German's have everything to win in this struggle

We German's do not want this it's not in our nature by Spero Patria

I hope you have a good day.

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