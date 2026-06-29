Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
8h

Thank you for all of these important memories.

Going a little off topic and I hope this doesn't offend, but I wonder if you've seen these gems from Dr Phoxotic.

A man with some incredible skills.

The Heils - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oit_w6LrjnM

The Heils Eurovision entry. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Fk0KCF5lsY

Reply
Share
John P Malynowsky's avatar
John P Malynowsky
9h

Great pictures!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture