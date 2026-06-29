100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 28
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler - We Will Have Won
Adolf the Great
Adolf Hitler's Warning
Adolf Hitler's Political Testament
I hope you have a lovely day
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Thank you for all of these important memories.
Going a little off topic and I hope this doesn't offend, but I wonder if you've seen these gems from Dr Phoxotic.
A man with some incredible skills.
The Heils - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oit_w6LrjnM
The Heils Eurovision entry. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Fk0KCF5lsY
Great pictures!