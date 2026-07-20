Ava’s Substack

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Kathleen Dudley's avatar
Kathleen Dudley
2h

As an architectural student, in the 1970s, I recall the work by Albert Speer. His stadium sized banners, the graphic magnitude of his minimalist but stunning backdrops to every presentation for the Führer. Always magnificient, and today, I now understand what he knew then. That this leader of the German people sought to appeal to their sense of beauty as well as their honour.

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