100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 50
Some Videos:
Hitler & Alfred Rosenberg -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://ftjmedia.com/v/X83Mul
Adolf Hitler - The Speaker Of Our Rights
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---The-Speaker-Of-Our-Rights:8
Hitler In Paris
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler_In_Paris-003iC7VZmYc:1
Hitler Opening the Winter Relief Organization 1936
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Opening-the-Winter-Relief-Organization-1936:2
Have a successful day.
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As an architectural student, in the 1970s, I recall the work by Albert Speer. His stadium sized banners, the graphic magnitude of his minimalist but stunning backdrops to every presentation for the Führer. Always magnificient, and today, I now understand what he knew then. That this leader of the German people sought to appeal to their sense of beauty as well as their honour.