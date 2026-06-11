100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 10
The Führer looking great in his White suit.
He who seeks to escape his duty has no claim to be a people’s comrade.” Adolf Hitler (#28, 5 - 11 July 1942)
Some videos:
Adolf and Eva Inatant Crush
German folk…remember who you are
The Greatest White Man
Have an excellent week?
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The collage of photos to the tune of Ashokan Farewell is a beautiful touch.
It evokes the memory of those lost days which we hope are not lost forever.
It takes at least two generations of unrelenting indoctrination and education
to repress a people's past. It took more generations still to raise the hardened,
homicidal Zionist tribe we see today. Yet, as we saw with Germany of the 1930's
a people can be quickly revived in a few short years.. The Epstein
class has been unrelentingly destroying Germany's honor with hate laws
and draining her economy by the billions in "Holycost" reparations these many long
decades since WW2. Still, Germany can and very likely will awaken to herself again
once the Epstein class/the Jewish Supremacist Mafia loses Israel, loses Yankee power
and even dissolves as it must some day, and the sooner the better.