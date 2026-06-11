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Frank Holden's avatar
Frank Holden
2h

The collage of photos to the tune of Ashokan Farewell is a beautiful touch.

It evokes the memory of those lost days which we hope are not lost forever.

It takes at least two generations of unrelenting indoctrination and education

to repress a people's past. It took more generations still to raise the hardened,

homicidal Zionist tribe we see today. Yet, as we saw with Germany of the 1930's

a people can be quickly revived in a few short years.. The Epstein

class has been unrelentingly destroying Germany's honor with hate laws

and draining her economy by the billions in "Holycost" reparations these many long

decades since WW2. Still, Germany can and very likely will awaken to herself again

once the Epstein class/the Jewish Supremacist Mafia loses Israel, loses Yankee power

and even dissolves as it must some day, and the sooner the better.

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