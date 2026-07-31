100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 61
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler - Resurrecting the Nation
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Resurrecting-the-Nation:2
Adolf Hitler - Pact of Steel (German Stahlpakt, Italian Patto d'Acciaio)
Third Reich 12 Years Of Freedom
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Pact-of-Steel-%28German-Stahlpakt%2C-Italian-Patto-d%27Acciaio%29:4
Adolf Hitler - Morality of National Socialism-(30 October 1941 speech)
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Morality-of-National-Socialism-%2830-October-1941-speech%29.mp4:4
May your day be filled with joy.
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.