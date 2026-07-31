Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler - Resurrecting the Nation

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Resurrecting-the-Nation:2

Adolf Hitler - Pact of Steel (German Stahlpakt, Italian Patto d'Acciaio)

Third Reich 12 Years Of Freedom

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Pact-of-Steel-%28German-Stahlpakt%2C-Italian-Patto-d%27Acciaio%29:4

Adolf Hitler - Morality of National Socialism-(30 October 1941 speech)

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Morality-of-National-Socialism-%2830-October-1941-speech%29.mp4:4

May your day be filled with joy.

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