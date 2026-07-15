100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 45
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler - We Must Create A New Man
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---We-Must-Create-A-New-Man:6
Adolf Hitler - To be or not to be
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---To-be-or-not-to-be:2
Hitler Ansprache vor den SS und SA (8. April 1933)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/43FYoqwRMTKy
Adolf Hitler -Yet I’m Your Führer
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Yet-I%E2%80%99m-Your-F%C3%BChrer:b
All the best for the day ahead!
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"to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed'
"But when a long Train of Abuses and Usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object, evinces a Design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their Right, it is their Duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future Security."
- Declaration of Independence
Amen