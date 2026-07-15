Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler - We Must Create A New Man

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---We-Must-Create-A-New-Man:6

Adolf Hitler - To be or not to be

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---To-be-or-not-to-be:2

Hitler Ansprache vor den SS und SA (8. April 1933)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/43FYoqwRMTKy

Adolf Hitler -Yet I’m Your Führer

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Yet-I%E2%80%99m-Your-F%C3%BChrer:b

All the best for the day ahead!

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