Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
1h

"to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed'

"But when a long Train of Abuses and Usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object, evinces a Design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their Right, it is their Duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future Security."

- Declaration of Independence

Amen

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture