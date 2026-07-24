100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 54
Some Videos:
Hitler Meets Pétain -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Meets-P%C3%A9tain--HD-Color-:f
Hitler Capital Is There For The Economy And The Economy For The People
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---Capital-Is-There-For-The-Economy-And-The-Economy-For-The-People:4
Hitler Assumes Bismark's Mantle (1933) from by BritishPathé
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Assumes-Bismark%27s-Mantle-%281933%29:9
Hitler 1933
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-1933:3
I hope the rest of your day is enjoyable.
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