100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 18
The Führer enjoying a train ride.
“We have learned from history that, in the long run, only those people survive who are willing to maintain their lives and their honor in the world.”
Adolf Hitler (#48, 23 - 29 November 1941)
Some Videos:
Hitler returns To Germany After The victory in the West from Blitzkrieg
Hitler’s visit to Paris -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
Nobody has done more for peace than Adolf Hitler
I hope you all have a wonderful week!
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This "100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation" you've got going is such a great project, dear Ava! Thank you!