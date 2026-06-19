The Führer enjoying a train ride.

“We have learned from history that, in the long run, only those people survive who are willing to maintain their lives and their honor in the world.”

Adolf Hitler (#48, 23 - 29 November 1941)

Some Videos:

Hitler returns To Germany After The victory in the West from Blitzkrieg

Hitler’s visit to Paris -HD Color from Blitzkrieg

Nobody has done more for peace than Adolf Hitler

I hope you all have a wonderful week!

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