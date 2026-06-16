“War demands the greatest effort from the solder, and the greatest willingness to sacrifice from the homeland.”

Adolf Hitler (#22, 24 - 30 May 1942)

The cover La Domenica del Corriere, dated June 23, 1940, depicts a meeting between Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.

Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler HD by Rockett

Adolf Hitler - Meiner Pilgerfahrt by Standarte Westland

Adolf Hitler In Essen (1938) from British Pathé

May you have great week!

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