100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 15
“War demands the greatest effort from the solder, and the greatest willingness to sacrifice from the homeland.”
Adolf Hitler (#22, 24 - 30 May 1942)
The cover La Domenica del Corriere, dated June 23, 1940, depicts a meeting between Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler HD by Rockett
Adolf Hitler - Meiner Pilgerfahrt by Standarte Westland
Adolf Hitler In Essen (1938) from British Pathé
May you have great week!
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