It's a happy day for the Führer.

“Disloyalty once defeated our people. Loyalty will once again save it.” Adolf Hitler (#42, 11 - 17 October 1942)

Adolf Hitler, 1929 Poster Design:

United towards the goal!

Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler Opening of the Winterhilfswerk agency 1936 HD

Adolf Hitler on The Battle of Stalingrad by The Fascifist

Adolf Hitler On Feminism by The Impartial Truth

Hope your afternoon is going well!

Share

Leave a comment