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Monika Schaefer's avatar
Monika Schaefer
2h

That last video, Adolf Hitler on Feminism [the Impartial Truth] is such a wonderful speech! The translation is not perfect, but mostly its fine. I could listen to that speech over and over. So much truth, and such a brilliant counter of what we were taught to think with regards to women and men. Brilliant.

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
5h

I realize my query is a bit off topic here, but understanding how popular he was to his people & how much he loved Germany (and didn't want war), and since so much of what we are told is propaganda, were their truly assassination attempts against Hitler? If so, how many? If so, were they German or Bolshevik or American or British?

This is a tough topic on which to find counter-narrative information.

Thank you.

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