100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 8
It's a happy day for the Führer.
“Disloyalty once defeated our people. Loyalty will once again save it.” Adolf Hitler (#42, 11 - 17 October 1942)
Adolf Hitler, 1929 Poster Design:
United towards the goal!
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler Opening of the Winterhilfswerk agency 1936 HD
Adolf Hitler on The Battle of Stalingrad by The Fascifist
Adolf Hitler On Feminism by The Impartial Truth
Hope your afternoon is going well!
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That last video, Adolf Hitler on Feminism [the Impartial Truth] is such a wonderful speech! The translation is not perfect, but mostly its fine. I could listen to that speech over and over. So much truth, and such a brilliant counter of what we were taught to think with regards to women and men. Brilliant.
I realize my query is a bit off topic here, but understanding how popular he was to his people & how much he loved Germany (and didn't want war), and since so much of what we are told is propaganda, were their truly assassination attempts against Hitler? If so, how many? If so, were they German or Bolshevik or American or British?
This is a tough topic on which to find counter-narrative information.
Thank you.