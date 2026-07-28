Führersonderzug (Führer Special Train)

Initially named "Amerika," Hitler's personal train was 300 to 430 meters long. The train could host more than 200 passengers. It had many specialized carriages since it was Hitler’s mobile command center during WW2.

Some Videos:

Adolf Hitler - The most loved man in history

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-most-loved-man-in-history:7

Hitler Visits Smolensk 1943 -HD Color from Blitzkrieg

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7csuoEnYIfbc

Hitler in Berlin 30 Jan. 1940

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-in-Berlin-%E2%80%94-30-Jan.-1940:2

Adolf Hitler - Lets Work Together 1933

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Lets-Work-Together-1933:5

I hope the rest of your day is enjoyable.

Share

Leave a comment