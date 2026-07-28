100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 58
Führersonderzug (Führer Special Train)
Initially named "Amerika," Hitler's personal train was 300 to 430 meters long. The train could host more than 200 passengers. It had many specialized carriages since it was Hitler’s mobile command center during WW2.
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler - The most loved man in history
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-The-most-loved-man-in-history:7
Hitler Visits Smolensk 1943 -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7csuoEnYIfbc
Hitler in Berlin 30 Jan. 1940
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-in-Berlin-%E2%80%94-30-Jan.-1940:2
Adolf Hitler - Lets Work Together 1933
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-Lets-Work-Together-1933:5
I hope the rest of your day is enjoyable.
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