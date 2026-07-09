100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 39
“Strong nerves and iron determination are the best guarantees for success in this world.”
Words of our Führer (#45, 2 - 8 November 1941)
Some Videos:
Adolf Hitler vs The New World Order by Justice for Germans
Adolf Hitler Speaks To The German Youth
Adolf Hitler Geburtstag 20 April 1939 in Berlin
The True Adolf Hitler
Have a Supreme White day!
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