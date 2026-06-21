“Just as our ancestors did not receive the soil on which we stand today as a gift from heaven, but rather through hard work, so also today as well as in the future, our soil and with it our lives depend not on the grace of some other people, but only on the power of a successful sword.”

Words of our Führer (#47, 16 - 22 November 1941)

Some Videos:

Hitler Visits Western Front & Langemark Military Cematary from Blitzkrieg

Adolf Hitler - Your persecution has made us strong

Adolf Hitler talks about degeneracy

Have a gr88t week!

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