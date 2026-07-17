100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 47
Some Videos:
Hitler came from where you are
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-came-from-where-you-are:e
Hitler's New Year's Eve Dinner 1940 -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://ftjmedia.com/v/jpYnXk
Adolf Hitler - The economy must work for the people
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-the-economy-must-work-for-the-people:6
Adolf Hitler on Inflation and Usury
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler-on-Inflation-and-Usury:3
Hope today treats you kindly
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