Some Videos:

Hitler - On the Pan-European Army in Combat

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---On-the-Pan-European-Army-in-Combat:7

Adolf Hitler - The Jews Or Us

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/AdolfHitlerTHEJEWSORUS:0

Hitler on the Weimar Republic, tell me what difference there is between us and them

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-on-the-Weimar-Republic%2C-tell-me-what-difference-there-is-between-us-and-them:2

Adolf Hitler pulled the country out of the mud

https://ftjmedia.com/v/newPX3

Keep smiling today!

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