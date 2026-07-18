100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 48
Some Videos:
Hitler - On the Pan-European Army in Combat
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler---On-the-Pan-European-Army-in-Combat:7
Adolf Hitler - The Jews Or Us
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/AdolfHitlerTHEJEWSORUS:0
Hitler on the Weimar Republic, tell me what difference there is between us and them
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-on-the-Weimar-Republic%2C-tell-me-what-difference-there-is-between-us-and-them:2
Adolf Hitler pulled the country out of the mud
https://ftjmedia.com/v/newPX3
Keep smiling today!
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To actually listen to these speeches by Adolf Hilter, to hear his words, words of honour for the great Germans of the past, to the pride of those standing before him, to the encouragement, the self respect he instilled within the people, is the beauty and truth spoken by the man that threatened worldwide jewry, and all their proxy. Truth. The jew cannot manage the truth. Adolf Hitler knew and saw who was the enemy of the people and called them out, "the jew." Let us continue to call them out for whom they are--the jew and their milleniumm-long harms against the Goyim. Let them not hide in the shadows or behind their proxy. Let these cowards be seen for whom they are, in full light.