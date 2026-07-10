“If our old enemy and foe should once again attempt to attack us, our banners will fly high and they will learn what we are made of.”

Adolf Hitler (#29, 13 - 19 July 1941)

Some Videos:

Debunking the lie that Hitler was Jewish Nat Soc Archive by Gott Mit Uns

Hitler - Fate of the individual Fate of entire German nation

Adolf Hitler's Speech to the Workers of Berlin (10 December 1940)

Adolf Hitler - Tough Times

Have a pleasant day!

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