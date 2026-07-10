100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 40
“If our old enemy and foe should once again attempt to attack us, our banners will fly high and they will learn what we are made of.”
Adolf Hitler (#29, 13 - 19 July 1941)
Some Videos:
Debunking the lie that Hitler was Jewish Nat Soc Archive by Gott Mit Uns
Hitler - Fate of the individual Fate of entire German nation
Adolf Hitler's Speech to the Workers of Berlin (10 December 1940)
Adolf Hitler - Tough Times
Have a pleasant day!
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