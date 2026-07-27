100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 57
November 1938 Article on Adolf Hitler in Homes & Gardens
Some Videos:
Hitler Visits Army Group North HQ 1941 -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xlJiYbKd0hA9/
Adolf Hitler's Love For Animals
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7aDVeX0K4De3
In memory of Adolf Hitler a leader of a free nation (Birthday tribute) from AP
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/In-memory-of-Adolf-Hitler%2C-a-leader-of-a-free-nation.-%28Birthday-tribute%29:2
Mein fuhrer
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Mein-fuhrer:f
Best wishes for a pleasant day.
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I'm glad that Hitler is being recognised for the benefits he brought to Germany.