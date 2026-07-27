November 1938 Article on Adolf Hitler in Homes & Gardens

Some Videos:

Hitler Visits Army Group North HQ 1941 -HD Color from Blitzkrieg

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xlJiYbKd0hA9/

Adolf Hitler's Love For Animals

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7aDVeX0K4De3

In memory of Adolf Hitler a leader of a free nation (Birthday tribute) from AP

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/In-memory-of-Adolf-Hitler%2C-a-leader-of-a-free-nation.-%28Birthday-tribute%29:2

Mein fuhrer

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Mein-fuhrer:f

Best wishes for a pleasant day.

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