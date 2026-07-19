Never, Never, Never

'I have chosen the struggle,

Have bound myself to it,

Will stay faithful to it,

Until earth covers me.

That they may kill my friends

Is possible;

That they should kill me

Is also possible.

That we should capitulate:

Never, never, never!'



• Adolf Hitler, 1932

Some Videos:

Hitler Speaks at Rheinmetall-Borsig Factory 1940 from Blitzkrieg

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Speaks-at-Rheinmetall-Borsig-Factory-1940--:3

Hitler On British Hypocrisy And Lies

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/HITLER-ON-BRITISH-HYPOCRISY-AND-LIES.mov:c

Adolf Hitler - To work German workers

https://odysee.com/@R.A.I.N.:0/Adolf-Hitler---%27To-work%2C-German-workers!%27:a?r=FM7L3uURmfvbrtCMHYHyM9yi7VDoJCvt

An Economy Without Crisis - Adolf Hitler

https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/An-Economy-Without-Crisis---Adolf-Hitler:4

Enjoy your day.

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