100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 49
Never, Never, Never
'I have chosen the struggle,
Have bound myself to it,
Will stay faithful to it,
Until earth covers me.
That they may kill my friends
Is possible;
That they should kill me
Is also possible.
That we should capitulate:
Never, never, never!'
• Adolf Hitler, 1932
Some Videos:
Hitler Speaks at Rheinmetall-Borsig Factory 1940 from Blitzkrieg
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Speaks-at-Rheinmetall-Borsig-Factory-1940--:3
Hitler On British Hypocrisy And Lies
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/HITLER-ON-BRITISH-HYPOCRISY-AND-LIES.mov:c
Adolf Hitler - To work German workers
https://odysee.com/@R.A.I.N.:0/Adolf-Hitler---%27To-work%2C-German-workers!%27:a?r=FM7L3uURmfvbrtCMHYHyM9yi7VDoJCvt
An Economy Without Crisis - Adolf Hitler
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/An-Economy-Without-Crisis---Adolf-Hitler:4
Enjoy your day.
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