100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 51
Some Videos:
Hitler promotes Walter Model -HD Color from Blitzkrieg
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-promotes-Walter-Model--HD-Color-:6?r=FM7L3uURmfvbrtCMHYHyM9yi7VDoJCvt
Hitler Confronts Churchill's Threats of Total War Against White Europa & Mankind
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Confronts-Churchill%27s-Threats-of-Total-War-Against-White-Europa---Mankind:6
Adolf Hitler - Our hearts turn to our German people for their future
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Our-hearts-turn-to-our-German-people-for-their-future:0
Adolf Hitler - Today's generation carries Germany's fate
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Adolf-Hitler---Today%27s-generation-carries-Germany%27s-fate:9
I hope your day goes well.
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
At this point, I welcome the same results as 1933.
My country's government is putrid & broken beyond repair. It is illegal, illegitimate, corrupt, immoral, and democidal, having abandoned & trampled our singular founding documents over 100 years ago.
This allowed my government to become an evil empire. A massive, global tree that has become a "habitation of demons, a prison for every foul spirit, and a cage for every unclean and hated bird." Most lethally, the jews, the children of their father the devil (John 8:44).