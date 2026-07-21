Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
4h

At this point, I welcome the same results as 1933.

My country's government is putrid & broken beyond repair. It is illegal, illegitimate, corrupt, immoral, and democidal, having abandoned & trampled our singular founding documents over 100 years ago.

This allowed my government to become an evil empire. A massive, global tree that has become a "habitation of demons, a prison for every foul spirit, and a cage for every unclean and hated bird." Most lethally, the jews, the children of their father the devil (John 8:44).

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