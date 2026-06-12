“May the German nation never forget that the hardness of a people is never shown when the leadership has visible successes, but rather in times of apparent defeats.”

Adolf Hitler (#24, 7 - 13 June 1941 Dorchester.

Taken in 1935, artisans Richard Klein and Albert Allmann are crafting a large badge for the Nuremberg Rally.

Some videos:

Another Year Apart

Adolf Hitler Never Surrender by Gott Mit Uns

Adolf Hitler In The Air Tonight

Have a beautiful day!

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