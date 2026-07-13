100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 43
Some Videos:
What Hitler Said About War by The Impartial Truth
Adolf Hitler by Odal Delta
1932 Hitler reviews his followers in Braunschweig 2.1 HD
You should have listened
Adolf Hitler - Heres To You
Shine on!
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Ava, right when I think that you could not find a more poignant quote let alone video, you post another and another. I thank you for this ongoing education marking the honour of Adolf Hitler. Let the world see for themselves through their own eyes, and not through the degradation by the jews and their proxy. My pride for my German ancestors who endured the assaults grows each day I read and watch your historical postings. Soon I will burst in joy from knowing how truth is unstoppable! I thank you, Ava. Your work is invaluable to us all. God bless.
When all Holohoax museums are replaced with Fuhrer appreciation institutions, there will be rejoicing in the land and songs sung into the night in beerhalls everywhere.