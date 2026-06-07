100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 6
“The strength of men shows itself not on the evening after victory, but rather when the sun does not shine.” Adolf Hitler (#7/8, 14 - 21 February 1943
Some videos:
Adolf Hitler On Why He Invaded Poland
Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany
Adolf Hitler on British Imperialism and Hypocrisy
Third Reich - Fuhrung
Have an awesome day!
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