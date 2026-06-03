100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 2
The Führer preparing to broadcast.
“No great heroes in world history have not withstood the hardest burdens. Adolf Hitler.” (#6, 6 - 12 February 1944)
Some videos:
Heil Hitler Dir Deutschland Erwache Aus Deinem Bosen Traum
Adolf Hitler - Lets Go Back To The Start
Adolf Hitler is no animal lover debunked in 4 minutes
Adolf Hitler - I was right
Have a wonderful day!
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Greatest leader of any nation in the 20th Century - a man who loved his people & his country above all else.
These videos are a treasure trove. They are superb. It’s heartbreaking to see the hope, the glory and the culture that was lost.