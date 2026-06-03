The Führer preparing to broadcast.

“No great heroes in world history have not withstood the hardest burdens. Adolf Hitler.” (#6, 6 - 12 February 1944)

Some videos:

Heil Hitler Dir Deutschland Erwache Aus Deinem Bosen Traum

Adolf Hitler - Lets Go Back To The Start

Adolf Hitler is no animal lover debunked in 4 minutes

Adolf Hitler - I was right

Have a wonderful day!

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