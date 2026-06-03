Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Kovin's avatar
Kovin
9h

Greatest leader of any nation in the 20th Century - a man who loved his people & his country above all else.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
9h

These videos are a treasure trove. They are superb. It’s heartbreaking to see the hope, the glory and the culture that was lost.

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