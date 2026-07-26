100 Days of Adolf Hitler Appreciation
Day 56
"German Women, Think of Your Children – Vote Hitler".
Some Videos:
Hitler Holds A New Year Reception
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Holds-A-New-Year-Reception:0
Hitler Speech 26 September 1938
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-Speech-%E2%80%94-26-September-1938:0
Hitler's Altruism Liberation of Latvia and Estonia (Summer 1941
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler%27s-Altruism-Liberation-of-Latvia-and-Estonia-%28Summer-1941:0
Hitler in Brünn
https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Hitler-in-Br%C3%BCnn:b
Have a pleasant remainder of your day.
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Excellent!